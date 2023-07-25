© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Combating health care burnout in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT
An illustration of three healthcare professionals stand next to one another.
Janice Chang for NPR

It's no secret that during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of doctors and other health professionals left the profession.

Fatigue, burnout, retirement and Idaho's already large shortage of doctors has lead to larger workloads and frustrations among health care workers who have stayed in the profession.

So how are hospitals and administrators handling burnout and retention of doctors and other health care roles? And how is recruitment going as Idaho competes with other states for a dwindling pool of health care workers?

Dr. Kathryn Schneider, St. Luke's Systems Medical Director for Provider Well-being and Lisa Gonser, Manager of Employee Well-being at St. Luke's joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

Samantha Wright
