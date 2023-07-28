© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 12-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 28, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM MDT
From left to right, Governor Brad Little standing in front of a house with House Speaker Mike Moyle, Representative Jason Monks and Senator Doug Ricks. An oversized check for $300 million dollars is propped on a stand to the left, next to an American flag. A poster with the words "Property Tax Relief for Idahoans" is set in front of the podium in front of the men.
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
Governor Brad Little (left) announced that a $100 million budget surplus would go towards Property Tax relief. He was joined by House Speaker Mike Moyle, Representative Jason Monks and Senator Doug Ricks (right) at a press conference in Nampa.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador requests dismissal of open primary challenge, Idahoans will receive $300 million in property tax relief, Bowe Bergdahl's conviction was vacated and an update on University of Idaho's acquisition of the University of Phoenix.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Property TaxesBowe BergdahlReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate