Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 28, 2023

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador requests dismissal of open primary challenge, Idahoans will receive $300 million in property tax relief, Bowe Bergdahl's conviction was vacated and an update on University of Idaho's acquisition of the University of Phoenix.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

