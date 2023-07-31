© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Studying how light pollution is affecting wildlife

By Samantha Wright
Published July 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT
Red streetlights in Grand Teton National Park.
Barber Lab
Red streetlights in Grand Teton National Park.

It's no secret that our world is getting brighter, especially at night, as more artificial light is added to our environment. And that expanding brightness is having an effect, often a negative ecological impact on wildlife.

A recent Boise State University study looked at how bats react to artificial light in Grand Teton National Park and how we humans need better understanding of how our light footprint is affecting the animal world.

Professor Jesse Barber with Boise State University's Department of Biological Sciences joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Light PollutionWildlife
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate