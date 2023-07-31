Studying how light pollution is affecting wildlife

It's no secret that our world is getting brighter, especially at night, as more artificial light is added to our environment. And that expanding brightness is having an effect, often a negative ecological impact on wildlife.

A recent Boise State University study looked at how bats react to artificial light in Grand Teton National Park and how we humans need better understanding of how our light footprint is affecting the animal world.

Professor Jesse Barber with Boise State University's Department of Biological Sciences joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

