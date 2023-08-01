© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Local hall celebrates 45 years of square dancing

By Samantha Wright
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT
A person stands holding their dancing shoes.
Jessie Wright-Mendoza for NPR

This year marks a special time for the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall as it's celebrating its 45th anniversary.

The hall has been around since 1978 when, according to the story, a group of very determined square dancers raised money through raffles, recycling and even selling a train car load of toilet paper and used the cash to build the hall.

To celebrate this anniversary dancers will hold two days of dancing this weekend. Former caller, Roy Viken, as well as Mary Davis and Bob and Joann Andrew, all of whom helped build the hall, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the anniversary.

Idaho Matters Dance
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

