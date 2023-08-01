Local hall celebrates 45 years of square dancing

This year marks a special time for the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall as it's celebrating its 45th anniversary.

The hall has been around since 1978 when, according to the story, a group of very determined square dancers raised money through raffles, recycling and even selling a train car load of toilet paper and used the cash to build the hall.

To celebrate this anniversary dancers will hold two days of dancing this weekend. Former caller, Roy Viken, as well as Mary Davis and Bob and Joann Andrew, all of whom helped build the hall, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the anniversary.