© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho teenager climbs United States 50 high points

By Samantha Wright
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT
Ella Johnson at the top of Mount Hood.
1 of 3  — IMG-5572.jpg
Ella Johnson at the top of Mount Hood.
Jeff Johnson
Ella Johnson and her dad, Jeff Johnson, at the top of Mount Rainier.
2 of 3  — IMG-5571.jpg
Ella Johnson and her dad, Jeff Johnson, at the top of Mount Rainier.
Jeff Johnson
Ella Johnson and her dad, Jeff Johnson at the top of Gannett Peak in Wyoming.
3 of 3  — IMG-5574.jpg
Ella Johnson and her dad, Jeff Johnson at the top of Gannett Peak in Wyoming.
Jeff Johnson

Every state has a point that's higher than any other spot on the map. It's called a "highpoint" and in Idaho it's Borah Peak at 12,662 feet.

Some high points are easier to climb than others, but very few people have climbed them all. However, Idahoan Ella Johnson will soon be one of them. She's just 15 years old and is about to climb her 49th high point.

She just climbed Mount Rainier and is about to head to Utah. But before she climbs Kings Peak we wanted to meet her and find out why she's doing this amazing thing.

Tags
Idaho Matters Mountain Climbing
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate