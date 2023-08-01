Idaho teenager climbs United States 50 high points

Every state has a point that's higher than any other spot on the map. It's called a "highpoint" and in Idaho it's Borah Peak at 12,662 feet.

Some high points are easier to climb than others, but very few people have climbed them all. However, Idahoan Ella Johnson will soon be one of them. She's just 15 years old and is about to climb her 49th high point.

She just climbed Mount Rainier and is about to head to Utah. But before she climbs Kings Peak we wanted to meet her and find out why she's doing this amazing thing.

