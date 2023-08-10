© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Advocates plea for wolf protection in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
Gray Wolves in Idaho.
John M Jarvey
/
Flickr
Gray Wolves in Idaho.

Two years ago, the Idaho legislature passed a new law that makes changes to the way the state manages wolves. These changes are sparking controversy among many conservationists.

In April, J. Dallas Gudgell made a plea to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to put wolves back on the endangered species list — citing the hundreds of wolves killed in Idaho in 2021 and 2022. Gudgell is Policy and Tribal Outreach Coordinator for the International Wildlife Coexistence Network and he joined Idaho Matters, along with Suzanne Stone, the Director of International Wildlife Coexistence Network to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wolves
Samantha Wright
