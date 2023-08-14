© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New leadership brings changes to the Sun Valley Museum of Art

By Samantha Wright
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT
An art exhibit with white walls and pale wooden floors. There is a colorful painting on the wall closest to the camera and steel horse standing in the middle of the room.
Dev Khalsa
Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Museum of Art
The "Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects" exhibit at the newly renovated Sun Valley Museum of Art.

The new head of the Sun Valley Museum of Art is making changes to the institution after a big renovation opened a new chapter at the museum.

Jennifer Wells Green came to the Wood River Valley a year ago from the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, after spending time working at New York's Museum of Modern Art. We wanted to find out more about her vision for the future of the museum, the renovation and the current exhibit, which features everyone from Fairfield Porter to Georgia O'Keeffe.

Samantha Wright
