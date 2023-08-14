New leadership brings changes to the Sun Valley Museum of Art

The new head of the Sun Valley Museum of Art is making changes to the institution after a big renovation opened a new chapter at the museum.

Jennifer Wells Green came to the Wood River Valley a year ago from the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, after spending time working at New York's Museum of Modern Art. We wanted to find out more about her vision for the future of the museum, the renovation and the current exhibit, which features everyone from Fairfield Porter to Georgia O'Keeffe.

