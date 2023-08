It's almost time for the annual Albertsons Boise Open golf tournament, which draws a big crowd for folks who like to swing a club.

But the event isn't just about golf, it's become well known for bringing big name musical acts to the Hillcrest Country Club and it set a new record last year for charitable giving. Idaho Matters wanted to know more, so we asked Jeff Sanders, the Executive Director of the Albertsons Boise Open, to drop by.