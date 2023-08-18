Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 18, 2023

Advocates for the Open Primary initiative will be gathering signatures this weekend, Idaho’s law restricting transgender athletes from playing sports has been put on hold, the Idaho Patient Care Act has been ruled constitutional and we take a look at how Medicaid unwinding has impacted children in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

