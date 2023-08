Getting a flat tire on your bike from a goathead is a summer time rite of passage in Idaho.

These spikey plants are public enemy number one for many outdoor enthusiasts, which is why Jimmy Hallyburton, founder of the Boise Bicycle Project, came up with the idea of the Boise Goathead Festival. He sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about this event, as well as the increase of bicycle versus vehicle crashes.