Tito Puente Jr. talks mambo and salsa with Idaho Matters

Tito Puente Jr. is on a world tour to highlight his father, who would have been 100 years old this year. Tito Puente Sr. was perhaps best known by the song Oye Como Va, which he wrote back in 1963 and rocketed to stardom when Santana picked up the tune.

Tito Puente Jr., a well-known musician in his own right, has embraced his father's musical legacy, saying it's important to keep the music alive.

He's bringing his Orchestra to the Treefort Music Hall in Downtown Boise Friday as part of Global Lounge's "World Village Night." He sat down with host Gemma Gaudette to talk about mambo music, his father's legacy and making hot sauce!