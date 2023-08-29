© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The impact of growing cities on sagebrush ecosystems

By Samantha Wright
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT
A new housing development in the Boise foothills.
1 of 3  — housing in foothills.jpg
A new housing development in the Boise foothills.
Trevor Caughlin
A Boise State research team collecting data on rangeland quality in the Boise foothills.
2 of 3  — bsu research team in foothills.jpg
A Boise State research team collecting data on rangeland quality in the Boise foothills.
Trevor Caughlin
Trevor Caughlin holding a sagebrush plant that will be used for restoration.
3 of 3  — Caughlin holding sagebrush.jpg
Trevor Caughlin holding a sagebrush plant that will be used for restoration.
Trevor Caughlin

Growing cities in the West are having a harmful impact on sagebrush ecosystems.

That's the result of a new Boise State study - and it seems like it would be fairly obvious - cities are naturally going to encroach on woodlands. But the study found that more urban growth negatively impacted the quality of the nearby rangeland, not just the size. However, there was a silver lining to this study and it turned out Boise was part of it.

Trevor Caughlin, an Associate Professor of Biology at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the study.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
