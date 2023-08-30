The latest results from Idaho's school bond and levy elections

Voters in 11 of Idaho's 44 counties went to the polls to vote on school bonds, levies and trustees on Tuesday. Nine school districts held votes in places like Bingham, Bonner, Jerome and Twin Falls counties.

Six supplemental levies and one bond passed and two trustees from the Bonner County School Board were recalled, as the ongoing controversy over the hiring of superintendent Branden Durst continues.

Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

