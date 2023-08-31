© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters

How evictions are affecting Idaho renters

By Samantha Wright
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Eviction filings are rising even as rents spike and inflation cuts deeper into household budgets.
Getty Images
Eviction filings are rising even as rents spike and inflation cuts deeper into household budgets.

There were at least 900 people facing eviction lawsuits last year in the Treasure Valley, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Around 300 landlords who filed the lawsuits, which often happens after mediation or other attempts to fix the issue have failed. After a suit is filed, tenants must find a way to get current on their rent, go to court or find a new place to live and all of those steps can have psychological effects on the families involved.

Statesman reporter Rachel Spacek took a deep dive into eviction cases in the Boise area and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
