© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New study reveals startling cause of bird deaths

By Samantha Wright
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT
A bird sits on a power line.
Diogo Luiz Gomes Diniz
/
Flickr

When you see a dead bird below a power line your first thought is likely that it died from electrocution. This is a common conventional wisdom, but a new study says it's wrong.

The study shows that a majority of birds found dead near power lines had been shot, not electrocuted. This study has profound implications for conserving birds, like bald eagles, and for figuring out the best ways to help them thrive.

Todd Katzner, research wildlife biologist with the Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center U.S. Geological Survey and Eve Thomason, research associate with the Raptor Research Center at Boise State University join Idaho Matters to tell us more about the study.

Tags
Idaho Matters BirdsShootingBald Eagles
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate