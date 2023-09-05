The stories of one Idaho combat veteran make their way to the stage

In 2004 Colin Sesek was working for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. A year later he was in the Army, working to become a medic, and soon his deployments began.

While he traveled around the world he kept in touch with his friend from the Shakespeare Festival, Neil Brookshire. They talked over the phone and Colin shared his experiences with Neil who began to think about how to put those experiences on stage to share with a wider audience.

What emerged was the one-man play "Bent Compass" where Neil shares much of what Colin went through as he transformed from a raw Army recruit to a veteran of combat and includes many of the hard, gripping and painful experiences that went along with his time in the service.

Neil will be on stage performing the play in Garden City Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8 as a special Alley Repertory Theater production. Sesek and Brookshire joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming performance.