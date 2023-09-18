© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

The rights and roles of women in Idaho politics

By Samantha Wright
Published September 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT
Men outnumber women in the Idaho Legislature more than two to one, and often lag behind in other political offices in the Gem State.

So how do women fare in Idaho politics? That was the question that Dr. David Adler, the head of the Alturas Institute, wanted to dig into as part of his "Conversations with Exceptional Women," this Thursday and Friday at the Yanke Center in Boise.

Idaho Legislature's Minority Leader Senator Melissa Wintrow and Assistant Minority Leader Representative Lauren Necochea joined Idaho Matters to help us answer this question, along with Dr. David Adler.

Idaho Matters EqualityIdaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
