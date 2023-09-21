Paying back student loans in Idaho

Next month, millions of borrowers will have to start paying on their student loans after three and a half years of a break from the federal government.

The loans went on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but now after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Biden Administration the program is coming back online .

However, as many as 5,000 people in Idaho will have their loans forgiven and others may be able to knock down their payments to $0 a month.