Paying back student loans in Idaho
Next month, millions of borrowers will have to start paying on their student loans after three and a half years of a break from the federal government.
The loans went on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but now after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Biden Administration the program is coming back online.
However, as many as 5,000 people in Idaho will have their loans forgiven and others may be able to knock down their payments to $0 a month.
Cory Turner is a correspondent for the NPR Ed Team and he wrote the article “12 things student loan borrowers should know about the return to repayment” so we asked him to come on Idaho Matters and explain what’s happening with the programs.