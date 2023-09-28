© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Test driving an electric vehicle on Idaho roads

By Staff
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT
A black electric vehicle charges.
Richard Vogel
/
AP

It’s Boise National Electric Car Week and while automakers – domestic and foreign – continue to invest billions into the evolution of electric vehicles for many consumers, electric vehicles are still a subject of curiosity.

The Biden Administration’s massive clean energy push has produced a number of federal incentives for consumers; while Idaho’s investment is more focused on infrastructure, like charging stations.

Meanwhile, Idaho Power has been co-hosting “EV Guest Drives,” in eastern Idaho and, most recently, in Canyon County. That’s where Morning Edition host George Prentice visited with current EV owners, prospective buyers and Idaho Power’s EV experts.

Tags
Idaho Matters Electric CarsIdaho Power
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate