Boise mayoral candidates to outline plans to address homelessness

In 2021, over 2,500 people went from housed to homeless in the Treasure Valley.

In July, federal rental assistance money ran out in Ada County and a week later the number of eviction court hearings more than doubled, from 20 a week to 50 a week.

Attempted solutions to homelessness in Boise have been ongoing - from building new apartments, paying for hotel rooms and encouraging low income development opportunities.

This November, voters will decide how Boise will address homelessness when they vote for mayor and two nonprofit groups that work on housing issues have invited the candidates to a public forum on Thursday to answer how they plan to prevent homelessness and create more affordable housing.

Michaela McElroy, the Development Coordinator at Jesse Tree and Zeb Moers, the Development Director at Leap Housing joined Idaho Matters to talk more.