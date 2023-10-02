© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise mayoral candidates to outline plans to address homelessness

By Samantha Wright
Published October 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
A homeless man pushes his belongings along a street.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
A homeless man pushes his belongings along a street.

In 2021, over 2,500 people went from housed to homeless in the Treasure Valley.

In July, federal rental assistance money ran out in Ada County and a week later the number of eviction court hearings more than doubled, from 20 a week to 50 a week.

Attempted solutions to homelessness in Boise have been ongoing - from building new apartments, paying for hotel rooms and encouraging low income development opportunities.

This November, voters will decide how Boise will address homelessness when they vote for mayor and two nonprofit groups that work on housing issues have invited the candidates to a public forum on Thursday to answer how they plan to prevent homelessness and create more affordable housing.

Michaela McElroy, the Development Coordinator at Jesse Tree and Zeb Moers, the Development Director at Leap Housing joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters HomelessEviction
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate