Getting the most out of a life with dementia

Planning for the future is important, especially when you're dealing with a disease like dementia.

Managing the day to day difficulties of life can become an insurmountable challenge that impacts not just yourself, but everyone around you. Which is why making a plan now is so important.

Nurse practitioner Rebecca Robinson with St. Luke's Palliative Care Team and Palliative Care Physician and community based hospice provider Dr. Jessica Evert joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the disease and how to plan for it.

