© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Getting the most out of a life with dementia

By Samantha Wright
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT
Two people sit looking at pictures at a table.
Thanasis Zovoilis
/
Getty Images

Planning for the future is important, especially when you're dealing with a disease like dementia.

Managing the day to day difficulties of life can become an insurmountable challenge that impacts not just yourself, but everyone around you. Which is why making a plan now is so important.

Nurse practitioner Rebecca Robinson with St. Luke's Palliative Care Team and Palliative Care Physician and community based hospice provider Dr. Jessica Evert joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the disease and how to plan for it.

Tags
Idaho Matters DementiaOsher Institute
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate