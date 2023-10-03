© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

'While Idaho Slept:' Society's fascination with the U of I murders

By Samantha Wright
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the red brick University of Idaho sign.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio
Bouquets of flowers sit on the ground in front of the University of Idaho sign after four students were found dead.

Just after Christmas last year, Pennsylvania Police arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with the murder of four University of Idaho students.

The case sparked shock and fear in students and parents alike and Idaho became the focus of an intense media spotlight, which at times turned sordid and ugly.

Author J. Reuben Appleman wanted to look closer at the case, the four victims and society's increasing fascination with true crime. His new book "While Idaho Slept: The Hunt for Answers in the Murders of Four College Students" is out now, so Idaho Matters invited him to talk about his new release.

University Of Idaho
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
