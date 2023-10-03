'While Idaho Slept:' Society's fascination with the U of I murders

Just after Christmas last year, Pennsylvania Police arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with the murder of four University of Idaho students.

The case sparked shock and fear in students and parents alike and Idaho became the focus of an intense media spotlight, which at times turned sordid and ugly.

Author J. Reuben Appleman wanted to look closer at the case, the four victims and society's increasing fascination with true crime. His new book "While Idaho Slept: The Hunt for Answers in the Murders of Four College Students" is out now, so Idaho Matters invited him to talk about his new release.

