Education
Idaho Matters

The importance of art to human rights

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
A picture of the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial.
Audrey Regan
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Anne Frank Memorial in Boise is the only memorial of its kind in the United States and it's also one of only a few places in the world where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is on permanent display in its entirety.

With construction underway for the new Wassmuth Education Center, it will also be one of a kind, as it will have a permanent collection of over 21 art pieces that present core themes and concepts in the center's work for human rights.

Dan Prinzing, Project Manager for the capital campaign and construction of the new Wassmuth Center joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Wassmuth Center for Human RightsEducationHuman Rights
Gemma Gaudette
