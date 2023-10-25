© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Why is public radio music important?

By Samantha Wright
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT
If you listen to other radio stations, you'll often hear the same few songs over and over - with the same line up day to day.

But on public radio you can hear a broad range of diverse sounds and styles from classical to blues to the Grateful Dead. And what better day to celebrate this variety then on Public Radio Music Day!

Carl Scheider is the host of Private Idaho, which airs Saturdays on our sister station KBSU FM and we invited him on Idaho Matters to talk about all things music.

