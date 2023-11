Have you ever walked on the Boise Greenbelt or floated the Boise River? Then you've technically been in an Ada County Park. The county manages Barber Park and miles of trails around the Treasure Valley.

After months of work and public input, the county is about to unveil a master plan for its parks and waterways. So we invited Robbie Sosin with Ada County Parks and Waterways back on Idaho Matters to tell us more.