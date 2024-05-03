Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 3, 2024
Idaho is pushing back against new Title IX rules, primary races in the state are heating up, a lawsuit has been filed over the blocked sale of the Idaho Transportation Department and signatures for Idaho's open primary ballot initiative have been submitted,
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with theIdaho Capital Sun
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News