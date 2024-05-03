© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 3, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:23 PM MDT
Idaho is pushing back against new Title IX rules, primary races in the state are heating up, a lawsuit has been filed over the blocked sale of the Idaho Transportation Department and signatures for Idaho's open primary ballot initiative have been submitted,

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

