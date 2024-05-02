© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Life Worth Living:' An author interview with Ryan McNally

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:06 PM MDT
The cover of "Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most."
The Open Field

Have you ever asked yourself this question or something similar: What makes a good life?

Well, some professors at Yale University are tackling that question in a course that's become one of the most popular on campus, and they've written a book about it. It's called "Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most."

Ryan McNally, the associate director of the Yale Center for Faith and Culture and one of the authors of the book, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

