Oregon man sentenced after violating Idaho's 'Hate Crime Prevention Act'

Last week an Oregon man was sentenced to more than three years in a federal prison for violating the “Hate Crimes Prevention Act” and trying to run over three people with a car in Boise.

Matthew Alan Lehigh plead guilty to trying to run over a security guard in the Boise Public Library parking lot and two women in another parking lot four days later. Officials say these and other crimes committed by Lehigh were motivated by LGBTQ hatred.

Boise police, the FBI and the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office joined forces to investigate and prosecute the case. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.