Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise's Airport to add new concourse as growth continues

By Samantha Wright
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST
Four people hold a large blue ribbon as a fifth person cuts it with a giant pair of scissors.
Boise Airport
This was the scene in August as the Boise Airport opened its new long-term parking garage.

It's been a busy year for the Boise Airport. It opened a new parking garage in August, which increased long-term parking capacity by more than 50% and passenger numbers are up and more airlines are signing up to fly in and out of the facility.

An employee parking garage should open next year and a new concourse is on the horizon with construction set to start in 2026.

Idaho Matters wanted to check in with Airport Director Rebecca Hupp to find out how the airport was doing post-COVID as we jump into the holiday travel season.

Idaho Matters Boise Airport
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
