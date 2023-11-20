© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How is social media impacting the mental health of Idaho kids?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST
A child looks at social media apps on their phone.
Towfiqu Photography
/
Getty Images

Last month, Idaho joined 42 other states in a lawsuit against Meta, alleging the tech company’s platforms have significantly contributed to the youth mental health crisis by making their social media platforms addictive.

So outside of this lawsuit, and in light of recent youth suicides in the Treasure Valley, what’s being done locally to address this crisis impacting our children?

Scott Curtis, CEO of the Idaho Youth Ranch and Dr. Spencer Merrick, the psychiatrist at the Idaho Youth Ranch's Residential Center for Health and Resilience, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

