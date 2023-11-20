How is social media impacting the mental health of Idaho kids?

Last month, Idaho joined 42 other states in a lawsuit against Meta, alleging the tech company’s platforms have significantly contributed to the youth mental health crisis by making their social media platforms addictive.

So outside of this lawsuit, and in light of recent youth suicides in the Treasure Valley, what’s being done locally to address this crisis impacting our children?

Scott Curtis, CEO of the Idaho Youth Ranch and Dr. Spencer Merrick, the psychiatrist at the Idaho Youth Ranch's Residential Center for Health and Resilience, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.