How eye donors are helping to restore peoples sight

There are only 55 eye banks in the United States and Boise is home to one of them.

The goal of these facilities is to help restore the sight of thousands of people each year through the generosity of people who agreed to donate their eye tissue after they have passed on.

November is eye donation month and the nonprofit group Envision Eye Bank is trying to get the word out about what they do and how people can help provide the gift of sight. In the last year, they recovered 248 pairs of corneas.

Jay Lugo, Executive Director of Envision, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.