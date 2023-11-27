© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Improving access to childcare in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST
A child plays with a colorful puzzle.
Giraffe Laugh

The City of Boise is rapidly approaching the completion of The Franklin, an affordable housing apartment complex in the Central Bench area. And along with retail spaces it includes a childcare facility for 80 kids, ranging in age from infants to pre-k.

Last month,Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center broke ground on the new facility, which will help alleviate the shortage of childcare options and provide help for families struggling economically by meeting them where they live.

Cassandra Wagner, Giraffe Laughs Philanthropy Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Child Care
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate