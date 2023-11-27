Improving access to childcare in Idaho

The City of Boise is rapidly approaching the completion of The Franklin, an affordable housing apartment complex in the Central Bench area. And along with retail spaces it includes a childcare facility for 80 kids, ranging in age from infants to pre-k.

Last month,Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Center broke ground on the new facility, which will help alleviate the shortage of childcare options and provide help for families struggling economically by meeting them where they live.

Cassandra Wagner, Giraffe Laughs Philanthropy Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.