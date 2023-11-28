© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How Idaho artists are inspiring one another in a new exhibit

By Samantha Wright
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST
"Lift Off" by Wendy Blickenstaff.
Wendy Blickenstaff
"Lift Off" by Wendy Blickenstaff.

Have you ever wondered where artists get their ideas? What inspires a painter to put a picture on canvas? What inspires a songwriter to write words and a melody?

The Boise Open Studio Collective wanted to explore what inspires artists to make art so they asked songwriters to give a song to a visual artist, that artist then created a painting inspired by the song, then painters gave songwriters a painting to inspire them to write a new song.

The result is an interactive exhibit at JUMP on Thursday, Dec. 7 called “Art as Song, Song as Art."

Cindi Walton, the Boise Open Studios Collective events chair, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
