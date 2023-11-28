How Idaho artists are inspiring one another in a new exhibit

Have you ever wondered where artists get their ideas? What inspires a painter to put a picture on canvas? What inspires a songwriter to write words and a melody?

The Boise Open Studio Collective wanted to explore what inspires artists to make art so they asked songwriters to give a song to a visual artist, that artist then created a painting inspired by the song, then painters gave songwriters a painting to inspire them to write a new song.

The result is an interactive exhibit at JUMP on Thursday, Dec. 7 called “Art as Song, Song as Art."

Cindi Walton, the Boise Open Studios Collective events chair, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.