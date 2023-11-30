A look back at 'Idaho's Nuclear Navy'

In the 1950s, the U.S. was trying to develop a nuclear-powered engine that the Navy could use for submarines and aircraft carriers, and much of that work was done in the Idaho desert near Idaho Falls, at what would become the Naval Reactor Facility.



Three prototypes were built at the facility, including one that powered the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine that hit the water in 1955.

Idaho Public Television’s award-winning program Idaho Experience has a new documentary on "Idaho's Nuclear Navy," which will premiere Sunday night. Aaron Kunz, the producer and production manager of the program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.