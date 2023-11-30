© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

A look back at 'Idaho's Nuclear Navy'

By Samantha Wright
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST
The launch of the Nautilus.
The launch of the Nautilus.
The launch of the Nautilus.
Idaho Public Television
An overhead shot of the Submarine 1st Generation Westinghouse prototype reactor.
2 of 3  — s1w Overhead 2.png
An overhead shot of the Submarine 1st Generation Westinghouse prototype reactor.
Idaho Public Television
Submarine 1st Generation Westinghouse prototype reactor from the 1950's.
3 of 3  — Early 1950s Photo Jeremy Robison.jpg
Submarine 1st Generation Westinghouse prototype reactor from the 1950's.
Idaho Public Television

In the 1950s, the U.S. was trying to develop a nuclear-powered engine that the Navy could use for submarines and aircraft carriers, and much of that work was done in the Idaho desert near Idaho Falls, at what would become the Naval Reactor Facility.
 
Three prototypes were built at the facility, including one that powered the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine that hit the water in 1955.

Idaho Public Television’s award-winning program Idaho Experience has a new documentary on "Idaho's Nuclear Navy," which will premiere Sunday night.  Aaron Kunz, the producer and production manager of the program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Idaho National LaboratoryNuclear
Samantha Wright
