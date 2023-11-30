Christmas play celebrates children of all abilities

During this time of year, there are all kinds of Christmas pageants and nativity plays where kids get a chance to go on stage and play the parts of Mary, Joseph, and the three wise men. But some kids with special needs and abilities don’t always get a chance to take part inthese activities.



One woman has been working to change that. She’s putting together a “Special Stars” performance of the Little Drummer Boy, calling it a chance to let “disabilities shine on stage” and celebrating each child’s unique talents.

Nitza Salzar, the founder of Special Stars, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

