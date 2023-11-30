© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Christmas play celebrates children of all abilities

By Samantha Wright
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST
A poster for the "Special Stars" Drummer Boy Christmas program.
Nitza Salazar

During this time of year, there are all kinds of Christmas pageants and nativity plays where kids get a chance to go on stage and play the parts of Mary, Joseph, and the three wise men. But some kids with special needs and abilities don’t always get a chance to take part inthese activities.
 
One woman has been working to change that. She’s putting together a “Special Stars” performance of the Little Drummer Boy, calling it a chance to let “disabilities shine on stage” and celebrating each child’s unique talents.

Nitza Salzar, the founder of Special Stars, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Theater
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate