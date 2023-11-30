© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho State Museum explores Bob Hope's life and legacy

By Samantha Wright
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST
Bob Hope was a movie star legend, starring in hit after hit for decades, and he used his star power and his comedic wit to bring joy and laughter to U.S. troops far away from home for fifty years.
 
Hope took part in his first USO show in 1941 and went on to provide morale-boosting programs around the globe throughout World War II.

But he didn’t stop when the war was over; he was still on stage with other stars, cracking jokes and crooning through the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Lebanon Civil War, the Iran-Iraq War and the Persian Gulf War.

 A new exhibit at the Idaho State Museum called "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" explores Hope’s tours during WWII.

 Nicole Inghilterra, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions with the Idaho State Museum, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

