Idaho Matters

Tips for protecting your dog from mystery respiratory illness

By Samantha Wright
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST
A golden retriever lying on its back in the grass on a sunny day.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

A new mystery illness has been making dogs sick from the East Coast to Oregon, and Idaho may have the disease as well.
 
It looks like Kennel Cough, but it’s resistant to antibiotics and can, in some cases, lead to a deadly pneumonia that can strike pups in 24 hours.

Despite a year-long investigation by the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, very little is known about this respiratory syndrome. To find out more, we asked Idaho Humane Society Director of Shelter Medicine, Dr. Adrian Dannis, to join Idaho Matters.

 

Idaho Matters DogIllness
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
