Tips for protecting your dog from mystery respiratory illness

A new mystery illness has been making dogs sick from the East Coast to Oregon, and Idaho may have the disease as well.



It looks like Kennel Cough, but it’s resistant to antibiotics and can, in some cases, lead to a deadly pneumonia that can strike pups in 24 hours.

Despite a year-long investigation by the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, very little is known about this respiratory syndrome. To find out more, we asked Idaho Humane Society Director of Shelter Medicine, Dr. Adrian Dannis, to join Idaho Matters.



