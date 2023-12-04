How one organization is supporting Idahoans with mental stuggles

Last week was Giving Tuesday, a day designed to raise much-needed cash for nonprofit organizations.

Each year, Boise State Public Radio celebrates the day by giving back to the community. We ask you to to nominate your favorite local nonprofit and then we select two nominees to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging grants. This year, the two nonprofits selected were Gr8ter and the Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary!

Gr8ter is an organization that offers resources and support for those learning to live with a mental health struggle. They believe that everyone should be able to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Kylee Wiscombe, the Founder of Gr8ter, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

