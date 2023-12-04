© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one organization is supporting Idahoans with mental stuggles

By Samantha Wright
Published December 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST
One of the boxes from the Gr8ter Sock Project.
Kylee Wiscombe
One of the boxes from the Gr8ter Sock Project.

Last week was Giving Tuesday, a day designed to raise much-needed cash for nonprofit organizations.

Each year, Boise State Public Radio celebrates the day by giving back to the community. We ask you to to nominate your favorite local nonprofit and then we select two nominees to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging grants. This year, the two nonprofits selected were Gr8ter and the Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary!

Gr8ter is an organization that offers resources and support for those learning to live with a mental health struggle. They believe that everyone should be able to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Kylee Wiscombe, the Founder of Gr8ter, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Giving TuesdayMental Illness
