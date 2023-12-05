Secret Santa delivers holiday cheer in east Idaho

Every year during the holiday season, there are always lots of uplifting movies and shows to watch to get into the Christmas spirit, but if you really want to see that spirit in action, you need to watch the Secret Santa videos on EastIdahoNews.com.



Thanks to the generosity of a Secret Santa, the news station delivers gifts to dozens of deserving people and families around Eastern Idaho. Everything from grocery gift cards to paying for new dentures to new cars or cash depending on what they need.

Nate Eaton, the news director for East Idaho News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this great holiday tradition.

