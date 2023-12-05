© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Secret Santa delivers holiday cheer in east Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published December 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST
A person stands on a stool putting a stamp on an envelope.
Rose Wong for NPR

Every year during the holiday season, there are always lots of uplifting movies and shows to watch to get into the Christmas spirit, but if you really want to see that spirit in action, you need to watch the Secret Santa videos on EastIdahoNews.com.

 
Thanks to the generosity of a Secret Santa, the news station delivers gifts to dozens of deserving people and families around Eastern Idaho. Everything from grocery gift cards to paying for new dentures to new cars or cash depending on what they need.

 Nate Eaton, the news director for East Idaho News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this great holiday tradition.

Tags
Idaho Matters Santa ClausEast Idaho News
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate