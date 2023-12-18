© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The state of Idaho's deteriorating schools

By Samantha Wright
Published December 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST
Superintendent Brian Hunicke shows how high the water goes when it floods.
Asia Fields
/
ProPublica
Superintendent Brian Hunicke shows how high the water goes when it floods.

Idaho spends less on school infrastructure per student than any other state.
 
That fact prompted the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica to start looking at the effects this lack of investment has caused for schools, teachers and students.

 Here is just a little of what they found from the officials they talked with: Leaking roofs, flooding classrooms, cracks in walls and foundations, asbestos—systems so old they can’t properly heat classrooms in winter or cool them in summer—overcrowding, security issues—some schools say classrooms can’t hear PA announcements, so they can’t hear it if there’s an active shooter threat or a fire—the list goes on and on.

 The investigation found that while schools are falling apart, Idaho laws mean raising money to fix them can be extremely hard, especially in smaller, more rural districts.

 ProPublica engagement reporter Asia Fields and Idaho Statesman reporter Becca Savransky joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this investigation.

Idaho Matters Idaho SchoolsEducation
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
