© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why Idaho is putting mentally ill patients in prison

By Samantha Wright
Published December 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
Patients admitted to the Idaho Security Medical Program spend months, on average, in cells like this one in a state prison near Boise.
Sarah A. Miller
/
ProPublica
Patients admitted to the Idaho Security Medical Program spend months, on average, in cells like this one in a state prison near Boise.

Idaho is about to become the only state in the nation that puts patients who are labeled "dangerously mentally ill" but who have not committed any crime in prison.

This is nothing new for Idaho, which has been putting people suffering from mental illness behind bars since at least 1954.

Why does this happen? How does it affect people? And is this constitutional? These are all questions that the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica set out to answer and reporter Audrey Dutton joined Idaho Matters to tell us what she found.

Tags
Idaho Matters Mental IllnessPrison
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate