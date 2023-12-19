A look at Ammon Bundy's time in Idaho

Ammon Bundy, who is originally from Nevada, is an anti-government militant and activist who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur national wildlife refuge in Oregon, and in March of 2020, Bundy created the People's Rights Network.



Bundy's critics would say he’s been a continuous source of division and unease across Idaho, as he is known for spreading misinformation and using inflammatory rhetoric.

Most recently, Bundy was ordered to pay more than $52 million in damages after losing a defamation lawsuit brought against him by St. Luke's Health System for maligning the organization and its employees.

Since receiving that judgment, Bundy has left the state of Idaho, and his whereabouts aren't known.

Doug Gross, CEO of Gross Farms and Idaho Leaders United board member, and Stephen Piggot, a researcher focused on white nationalists, paramilitary and antidemocracy groups from Western States Center, joined Idaho Matters to discuss Ammon Bundy and his flight from the state.