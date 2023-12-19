© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Rescuing abandoned pets at Lake Lowell is a labor of love

By Samantha Wright
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST
A white dog with a green color sitting on a little dog bed. A hand is reaching out to touch his nose.
Lake Lowell Animal Rescue
This is Ike. He was born with a leg deformity and is currently being fostered by Lake Lowell Animal Rescue.

Out at Lake Lowell south of Nampa, the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge is home to a wide variety of wild animals including dozens of kinds of birds and mammals.

But there are other animals out there - domestic animals and pets - which have been dumped by their owners who mistakenly think they’ll be able to survive in the wild.

In 2017, one woman started rescuing these cats, dogs, rabbits and other animals, getting them the care they need and finding them a new home. Her vision turned into the Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, a nonprofit that depends on volunteers and donations to help these furry friends in need.

Amber Reyes is a volunteer for the Rescue and she joins Kourtney Walker, regional manager for the two Camp Bow Wow locations in the Treasure Valley to tell us about the group and their need for donations to keep rescuing these fur babies.

