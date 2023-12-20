© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Spotting internet scams during the holidays

By Samantha Wright
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST
District of Idaho United States Attorney’s Office

Okay, you just got a text that says your Christmas package can’t be delivered and they need more information before they can bring it to you. Or, you just got an email that says your subscription to your favorite magazine just got renewed but they need more information to get it to you.

Or, you just got a pop-up from “tech support” or law enforcement saying your bank account has been hacked and you need to move your money into their new, safe account.

All of these are scams, designed to steal your money and identity and they’re being highlighted as part of a new consumer protection campaign called Don’t Click December.

The U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit joined Idaho Matters to tell us what to watch for and how to avoid getting scammed this holiday season. And you can learn more from the FBI or report a hack at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
