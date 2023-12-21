© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new kind of park will be coming to Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST
A park bench.
JVegas Photography
/
Flickr

The city of Boise is building anew kind of park in west Boise, turning a small strip of dirt into a green space and pollinator habitat.
 
The skinny three acres of donated land next to Capitol High School will be turned into a pathway to connect Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve and Spaulding Ranch.

 But the design goes further than just another sidewalk. It’s designed to preserve open space in Boise, help pollinators and use native plants to save water while providing a space for public art.

 Doug Holloway, the Director of Boise Parks and Recreation, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this new idea in small park design.

Idaho Matters
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
