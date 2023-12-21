A new kind of park will be coming to Boise

The city of Boise is building anew kind of park in west Boise, turning a small strip of dirt into a green space and pollinator habitat.



The skinny three acres of donated land next to Capitol High School will be turned into a pathway to connect Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve and Spaulding Ranch.

But the design goes further than just another sidewalk. It’s designed to preserve open space in Boise, help pollinators and use native plants to save water while providing a space for public art.

Doug Holloway, the Director of Boise Parks and Recreation, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this new idea in small park design.