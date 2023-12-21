© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How a new device is breaking down language barriers in school

By Samantha Wright
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
Elementary students with raised hands
Boise School District
Elementary students with raised hands

Getting kids to pay attention in class can be a challenge, as any teacher knows, with all the distractions and issues that face children in school. But how do you teach kids who don’t speak the same language?

In the West Ada School District, kids speak a variety of languages, including Spanish, Swahili, Arabic, Russian, Bosnian, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Mandarin, and the list goes on. So how do teachers and other school administrators communicate with them?

West Ada has been using a device known as Pocketalk that can instantly translate more than 80 different languages.

Lisa Austen, West Ada's administrator of federal programs within the multilingual learner division, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters LanguageSchools
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate