Health
Idaho Matters

Expanding access to birth control in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 2, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
As the fight over Idaho's abortion ban continues in and outside of the courts, a small group of people became concerned that the use of contraceptives may have gotten pulled into the political fight.

They believe contraceptives are essential to reducing unplanned pregnancies and want to find a way to expand access to birth control and educate Idahoans on why they’re important. So, they’ve formed the nonprofit “Idaho Contraceptive Education Network.”

Board members Kelley Packer and Laurie Likeley, both former Idaho representatives, joined Idaho Matters to explain the rationale behind the Network.

Samantha Wright
