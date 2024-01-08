© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

SCOTUS weighs in on Idaho's abortion ban

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:36 PM MST
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Idaho to enforce our state’s abortion ban, even in medical emergencies, while a legal fight continues.

The justices said they will hear arguments in April and they put a hold on a lower court ruling that had blocked the Idaho law in hospital emergencies based on a lawsuit filed by the Biden Administration where it argued that hospitals that receive Medicare funds are required by federal law to provide emergency care, which could potentially include abortion, no matter if there’s a state law banning abortion.

Joining Idaho Matters to help us understand this decision, as well as the implications for doctors and women in Idaho, are McKay Cunningham, Director, On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho and Dr. Sara Thomson, a local OBGYN.

Tags
Idaho Matters AbortionSCOTUS
Gemma Gaudette
