How Life's Kitchen is creating second chances

Serving second chances: that's the mantra of Life's Kitchen, a nonprofit that has taught culinary and life skills to over 900 young adults over the past two decades.

Along with 575,000 hours of job training in the kitchen, Life's Kitchen also cooks meals in their restaurant for more than one million people in need.

The organization has been recognized by the Jacques Pépin Foundation, which was created by this Master Chef to support "free culinary and life skills training" through grants to community organization around the country.

Tammy Johnson, Executive Director of Life's Kitchen, joined Idaho Matters to talk more!