Idaho teen to compete in Winter Youth Olympic Games

Imagine skiing cross-country as fast as you can until you’re tired, then holding absolutely still and trying to hit a target more than 150 feet away. That’s what biathletes do over and over every time they compete.



Idaho is known for producing world-class biathletes, from Boise native Sara Studebaker-Hall, who competed in two Olympics, to Lyle Nelson of McCall, who competed four times in the Olympic Biathlon.

Now, a new generation is breaking records. 17-year-old Molly Maybach just made the USA team as its youngest youth biathlete and is heading to South Korea to compete in the Winter Youth Olympic Games on Jan. 20. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her sport.